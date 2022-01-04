Macaulay Byrne, known as Coley, died after he was stabbed in an attack at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton at around 10pm on December 26.

More then a week after the tragedy, the well known local is still to re-open after Mr Byrne’s death, as police investigations continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, died after he was stabbed at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield

Today, the pub company which owns the Gyspy Queen, Hungry Horse, issued a statement on behalf of the pub and its staff.

It said: “We were all completely devastated by what happened and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Byrne.

"Our pub remains closed while we support the police’s investigation and at this moment in time we do not have a reopening date for the pub.”

On Monday, South Yorkshire Police revealed a man has now been charged with assisting an offencer, following the death.

Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, died after he was stabbed at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield

Layton Morris, aged 24, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.

Police said Mr Byrne, 26, sustained ‘multiple stab wounds’.

He was taken to hospital from the pub on Drake House Lane but could not be saved.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, leading the police investigation, said: “I know incidents like this can have a devastating impact on the wider community, and I want to reassure you we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

The Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, cordoned off by the police last month