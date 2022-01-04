Layton Morris, of Sidney Street in Rotherham, has been charged with assisting an offender and has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on a date yet to be set.

Macaulay Byrne, known as Coley, died after he was stabbed in an attack at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, at around 10pm on Boxing Day.

Violence flared inside the pub and spilled into the car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, died after he was stabbed at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said Coley, aged 26, sustained ‘multiple stab wounds’.

He was taken to hospital from the pub on Drake House Lane but sadly could not be saved.

DCI Mick Hakin, leading the police probe, said the force believe this was an isolated incident with no risk to the wider community.