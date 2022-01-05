Gypsy Queen murder: Police hunt for killer of Coley Byrne continues after pub stabbing in Sheffield
The police hunt for the killer of a man fatally stabbed in Sheffield on Boxing Day is continuing.
Macaulay Byrne, known as Coley, was knifed in an attack at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton and later died in hospital – triggering a murder probe.
The 26-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds in the incident.
It is believed that violence flared inside the pub on Drake House Lane before spilling out onto the car park.
Bottles and glasses were hurled during the disturbance.
Layton Morris, 24, of Sidney Street, Swinton, Rotherham, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday after being charged with assisting an offender.
He was remanded in custody ahead of his next court date, which has not yet been set.
Nobody has yet been charged with murder.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 845 of December 26. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.