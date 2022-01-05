Macaulay Byrne, known as Coley, was knifed in an attack at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton and later died in hospital – triggering a murder probe.

The 26-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds in the incident.

Macauley Byrne was stabbed to death when violence flared at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on Boxing Day

It is believed that violence flared inside the pub on Drake House Lane before spilling out onto the car park.

Bottles and glasses were hurled during the disturbance.

Layton Morris, 24, of Sidney Street, Swinton, Rotherham, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday after being charged with assisting an offender.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next court date, which has not yet been set.

Nobody has yet been charged with murder.