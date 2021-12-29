Coley Byrne murder probe continues after fatal stabbing at Gypsy Queen pub in Sheffield
Detectives are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding a murder in Sheffield to establish who was there and what parts they all played in the incident.
A murder probe was launched on Boxing Day after a man, named locally as Coley Byrne, was fatally stabbed at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton.
It is reported that a disturbance broke out inside the pub, during which bottles and glasses were hurled.
The violence then spilled out onto the car park.
It is understood that Coley made his way back into the pub, where the severity of his injury was discovered and the alarm was raised.
Despite efforts to revive him at the scene and by medics, Coley, who was a father, could not be saved.
As of last night, no arrests had been made over the killing.
Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are continuing to locate those involved.”
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 845 of December 26.