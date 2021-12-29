A murder probe was launched on Boxing Day after a man, named locally as Coley Byrne, was fatally stabbed at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coley Byrne was stabbed to death at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on Boxing Day

The violence then spilled out onto the car park.

It is understood that Coley made his way back into the pub, where the severity of his injury was discovered and the alarm was raised.

Despite efforts to revive him at the scene and by medics, Coley, who was a father, could not be saved.

As of last night, no arrests had been made over the killing.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are continuing to locate those involved.”