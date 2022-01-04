Macaulay Byrne, known as Coley, died after he was stabbed in an attack at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton at around 10pm on Boxing Day.

Violence flared inside the pub and spilled onto the car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, died after he was stabbed at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said Coley, aged 26, sustained ‘multiple stab wounds’.

He was taken to hospital from the pub on Drake House Lane but could not be saved.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender it has been revealed.

Layton Morris, of Sidney Street in Rotherham, is due at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

DCI Mick Hakin, leading the police probe, said: “I know incidents like this can have a devastating impact on the wider community, and I want to reassure you we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.