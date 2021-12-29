Jess Whitham penned her emotions in a card left at the scene of her partner Coley Byrne’s murder.

The mum-of-two has also posted two Facebook tributes to Coley, who she describes as the love of her life.

Coley Byrne was stabbed to death at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on Boxing Day

Coley, aged in his 20s, was killed in an attack at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton at around 10pm on Boxing Day.

Violence initially flared inside the pub then spilled onto the car park.

Glasses and bottles were thrown during the disturbance.

As of last night, no arrests had been made over the murder.

A growing sea of floral tributes has been left outside the Gypsy Queen, with Coley’s partner among those to pay her respects. A framed picture of the couple rests among the flowers at the murder scene.

Jess’ card reads: “I have no words, I just need you to know how much I love you.

“You and the kids was my life, unsure how I will live without you.”

She added: “Through our darkest days, we always had each other. You will always be and are the love of my life.”

In her card, Jess also promises to look after their children and forever remind them of Coley.

In a Facebook post, Jess describes feeling ‘absolutely broken’ at the death of her partner.

Louise Burke described him as a ‘top lad’ and said ‘he always had a lovely smile on his face’.

Shaun Arthurs described how Coley was ‘always there’ for him and Ash Broughton said he ‘touched a lot of hearts’.

Conar Shaw said Coley was a ‘top lad’.

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder want to hear from witnesses and those in the Gypsy Queen on the night of the stabbing who may have information to help the murder probe progress.