A Sheffield man found with an adapted handgun and ammunition stashed inside a designer handbag claimed his DNA was found on the prohibited items through second-hand transference.

Hamza Khan was set to stand trial on that basis, but he eventually accepted his role in the firearm offences when he pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial.

As Judge Sarah Wright jailed 25-year-old Khan for five years, four months, she told him the ‘gravity of gun crime’ can not be overstated because firearms ‘kill, terrorise, maim and intimidate’.

“That’s why criminals want them,” Judge Wright told Khan, during a hearing held on September 24, 2024.

She added: “Sentencing courts must address the fact that too many lethal weapons are readily available, too many are carried, too many are used… with a dangerous impact on individuals and a corrosive impact on local communities.”

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the firearm, a black converted 9mm top-venting blank firing pistol, was discovered during a police raid of a property in the Darnall area of Sheffield on September 13, 2023.

The firearm had been stashed within numerous bags, including a Gucci handbag and black bags, housed within a rucksack discovered in the living room of the property, prosecutor, Matthew Burdon told the court.

Mr Burdon said the gun’s magazine contained three live rounds of ammunition, and subsequent tests of the firearm and ammunition proved successful, meaning both would have been ‘viable’.

Khan’s DNA was found on both the ammunition and the firearm itself, and Mr Burdon said analysis carried out suggested there was a one in one million possibility of it belonging to anyone but Khan.

Khan, who has a criminal record of one conviction from three previous offences relating to driving matters, was arrested and charged with one count of possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm / 60cm - prohibited weapon and one count of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate, both of which he pleaded guilty to.

Defending, Stephen Uttley told the court that Khan, of Ouseburn Croft, Darnall, Sheffield, was homeless at the time the offences were committed, and was temporarily staying at the Darnall property where the firearm and ammunition were recovered.

Mr Uttley said that while Khan received ‘some financial reward’ for storing the prohibited items, there was ‘nothing to suggest he was involved with any serious criminality of this nature’.

Possession of a prohibited firearm, of the kind Khan’s DNA was found on, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, however judges are permitted to step back from the minimum sentence in ‘exceptional circumstances’.

Judge Wright said she saw ‘no reason to deviate’ from the mandatory minimum sentence, as she jailed Khan.