Gunman still on the loose after shooting two people in Sheffield neighbourhood - leaving man with life-altering injuries

Violence flared on White Thorns Drive in Batemoor, Sheffield, on the evening of Friday, July 15, 2022, with police called to the scene at around 7pm after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

The force subsequently confirmed that two men had been injured during the incident, one of whom suffered ‘life-altering injuries’.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today (Tuesday, July 19) that no arrests have been made over the shooting, and that ‘enquiries are continuing’.

Police officer pictured at the scene of the shooting in Batemoor, following the incident on the evening of Friday, July 15

They added: “The man, aged 36, who received potentially life-altering injuries during the incident continues to receive treatment. The further man, aged 48, sustained non-serious injuries.”

Batemoor residents have spoken of their shock and horror at the incident, with one describing the distressing moment she saw a man with blood on his head as he attempted to seek help.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said: “I saw someone run past with blood on his head – I’ve never seen so much blood in my life, except in horror movies.

“It’s usually quiet round here. I’ve lived here for four years, and it’s the first time anything like this has happened.

“I was shaking – I just kept thinking what would have happened if I had taken another few steps and got caught in a cross fire? I’ve never had police outside my house like this before.”

Speaking on Saturday, July 16, Detective Inspector Andy Shields said: “I know how distressing and worrying this incident will be for the local community and that of wider Sheffield, and want to reassure the public that our investigation continues at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place on Friday evening.

He added: “I’d also like to encourage anyone with information to come forward and report to police. No matter how small you think your information is, it could prove vital in our investigation.”