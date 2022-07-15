Batemoor: Gunman shoots two people in Sheffield neighbourhood leaving man with 'life-altering injuries'

A man suffered ‘life-altering injuries’ during a violent incident in a Sheffield neighbourhood, in which two men were shot.

By Sarah Marshall
Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:55 pm

The incident took place at White Thorns Drive in Batemoor, Sheffield on the evening of Friday, July 15.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the force were called at about 7pm by a member of the public to inform them that a man had reportedly been shot.

The spokesperson added: “Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene and found two victims – two men believed to be aged in their late 30s – injured with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the force were called at about 7pm by a member of the public to inform that a man had reportedly been shot.

"One of the men is believed to have received injuries which are life-altering, but not life-threatening.

“Anyone who witnessed the reported incident is asked to contact us to help us build a complete picture of what happened.”

You can pass information to police via their online portal via www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101, quoting incident number 853 of July 15.

Anyone with footage of the incident is asked to send it to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, if you wish to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter