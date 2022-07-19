South Yorkshire pupils offered counselling at school after tragic death of Year 8 teenager

The unnamed Year 8 student reportedly died in hospital on Monday, July 18 following a “tragic incident” last week.

It is understood the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Today, the pupil’s school – Outwood Academy Shafton – shared its condolences with the community and said their students would be welcomed back for support sessions despite the school having closed for the summer term.

Alison McQueen, principal at Outwood Academy Shafton, said: “As a school community we are devastated by the loss of one of our students following a tragic incident last week. Our thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

“Although our school year is over, we will be running a drop in service on July 25 from 9:30am - 11:30am so students can access support if they need it.”