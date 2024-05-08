Grimethorpe: Second arrest made as police confirm cordon change & explosive ordance disposal team arrive
and live on Freeview channel 276
The cordon surrounding a property in a Barnsley property has been reduced slightly, as police confirm they have now arrested a second person in connection with the incident.
Police put a 100 metre cordon in place around an address on Brierley Road, Grimethorpe, and advised members of the public to avoid the area, after ‘suspicious items’ were found during a search this morning (May 8, 2024).
Issuing an update this evening, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the cordon has now been reduced to 60m, adding that local residents who were originally evacuated and live outside of the new cordon are being advised that they can now return safely to their homes.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is now anticipated that the 60m cordon will remain in place for 72 hours. Anyone who has been evacuated and does not have anywhere else to go, is advised that a rest centre remains open at St Luke's Church. Follow Barnsley Council for further details on this.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
“All roads within the 60m cordon remain closed and members of the public are asked to continue avoiding the area.”
The force spokesperson also confirmed that a 57-year-old woman has this afternoon been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Firearms Act and is currently in police custody.
A 58-year-old man arrested earlier today on suspicion of offences under the Firearms Act also remains in custody this evening.
Emergency services, the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, and other partners remain in the area and have now been joined by the Military Ordnance Disposal (MOD) team.
Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley, gold commander, said: "Our heartfelt thanks go to the local residents of Grimethorpe for their continuing cooperation and patience as we carry out our work. We know this has caused disruption to people's daily lives and appreciate your understanding that public safety must come first. We will continue to update you as we have more information to share."