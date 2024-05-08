Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an update regarding an incident on Brierley Road, Barnsley, to which the army’s bomb disposal unit has been deployed.

“Suspicious items” found at an address on the Barnsley street during a search this morning (May 8) led the police to put a 100m cordon in place and advise the public to avoid the area.

Police have now shared a map detailing which properties in Grimethorpe are being evacuated, and how long for.

Evacuation zone in Grimethorpe as bomb squad attend an address on Brierley Road.

Around 130 homes in the area are being evacuated, and evacuees have been told to prepare for 48 hours away from their homes.

A 58-year-old man who was earlier arrested on suspicion of offences under the Firearms Act remains in custody.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said: "We are very grateful to local residents for their continued patience and understanding as we carry out our vital work.

“This has already greatly helped our response and public safety will remain at the forefront of our minds as this investigation progresses."

Police also highlight that evacuees should consider any medication they may require and what arrangements need to be in place for pets.

Barnsley Council has opened a rest centre at St Luke's Church for residents who do not have anywhere else to go during the evacuation, and will be sharing more information about this.

There are no schools within the cordon, so pupils at Milefield Primary, Ladywood Primary and Outwood Academy can be collected at usual at pick-up time.

Emergency services, the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and other partners remain in the area.

All roads within the 100m cordon are closed and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council, said: “We’re working closely with our colleagues at South Yorkshire Police, and we have staff out in the area supporting their response.