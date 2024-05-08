Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a man in connection with a bomb alert in Grimethorpe, Barnsley, this afternoon, which followed a police raid.

Officers have announced that they have arrested a 58-year-old man under firearms laws, while army bomb disposal teams remain at the scene of the incident on Brierley Road, Grimethorpe, in Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement on the arrest this afternoon.

They said: “A man has been arrested and emergency services remain at the scene after a number of suspicious items were found at a property in Grimethorpe, Barnsley this morning (Wednesday 8 May).

“Police found the suspicious items at an address on Brierley Road after executing a warrant.

“The army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team is now at the scene and a 100m cordon is in place as a precaution while emergency services carry out their work.

“All roads within the 100m cordon are closed at this time and immediate neighbouring properties have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”

They added that a 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Firearms Act and remains in custody.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley, gold commander, said: "Public safety is our top priority.

“We are working together with our partners to build up a full picture of the circumstances surrounding this incident and the suspicious items which have been found.