Army's bomb disposal unit called to Barnsley address and public advised to avoid area

A 100-metre cordon is in place at the scene as a precaution.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 8th May 2024, 10:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The army’s bomb disposal unit has been called to an address in Barnsley after police found “a number of suspicious items”. At around 7.10am today (May 8), police executed a warrant on Brierley Road, Grimethorpe.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been called and a 100m cordon is in place as a precaution while emergency services work together at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Photo: Stock image / National WorldPhoto: Stock image / National World
Photo: Stock image / National World

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and their cooperation. We will update you again as soon as we have more information.”

Explosive Ordnance Disposal is the Royal Engineers' bomb disposal and high-risk search experts.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.

Public transport may be disrupted and some roads are closed.

The situation is ongoing.

Related topics:BarnsleyPoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceEmergency services