Two people have been charged with bringing a realistic firearm into the UK, following the incident.

The small cordon surrounding three properties in a Barnsley village has now been fully removed, four days after ‘suspicious items’ were seized during a police raid.

Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, supported by the National Crime Agency and South Yorkshire Police, had executed a number of warrants on Brierley Road, Grimethorpe on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, as part of an investigation into the transportation of firearms into the UK.

A cordon affecting more than 100 properties in Grimethorpe, Barnsley - resulting in the evacuation of numerous residents - was initially put in place as a precautionary meaure until the suspicious items were removed

During the course of the searches, officers found a number of suspicious items at one of the properties.

A cordon affecting more than 100 properties, resulting in the evacuation of numerous residents, was initially put in place as a precautionary meaure until the suspicious items were removed.

The Military Ordnance Disposal (MOD) team and Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) were deployed to make the area safe.

All roads in the area fully reopened on Thursday (May 9) and the remaining cordon surrounding three properties in Brierley Road has now been taken down, police confirmed this afternoon (Saturday, May 10)

Ian Claughton, 58, and Lesley Claughton, 57, both of Brierley Road, have been charged with bringing a realistic firearm into the UK, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, possession of a firearm and being concerned with production of Class B drugs.

Ian Claughton has also been charged with setting a man trap with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

They both appeared at Sheffield Magistrates court yesterday (Friday 10 May). Ian Claughton has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on June 7.