Photos show police continuing investigations after major incident in Grimethorpe, Barnsley, which saw bomb squad called out

This was the scene today, as police continued investigations after a major incident which saw homes evacuated and the army called out.

Most of the residents that were evacuated from their homes near the property on Brierley Road, Grimethorpe, were allowed back into their houses last night, after police had earlier put in place a 100m cordon around a property on the street. Bomb disposal teams had earlier been called to the street.

But today South Yorkshire Police officers and a police cordon could still be seen outside one of the houses on the street, with blue and white police tape stretching along the pavement and several police vehicles still parked outside the house.

Police pictured today on Brierley Road, Barnsley.

Building work appears to have been carried out at the house, which is encased in scaffolding.

It is believed that the army bomb disposal unit, which was called yesterday, has now left the scene.

Police said last night that the cordon surrounding the property had been reduced to include just three houses, and all roads in the area had been reopened.

They said in a statement last night: “A small cordon remains in place at three properties involved in the incident on Brierley Road and a police presence will remain in the area overnight. Those directly affected are aware.

“A 57-year-old woman and 58-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Firearms Act, (Wednesday, May 8). They both remain in police custody.”