They and another person have also been charged with drugs and firearms offences, following the incident on Brierley Road

Two people have been charged following a major police incident in Barnsley, which led to around 130 homes being evacuated.

Ian Claughton, aged 58, and Lesley Claughton, 57, both of Brierley Road, Grimethorpe, have been charged with bringing a realistic firearm into the UK, two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of a firearm and being concerned with the production of Class B drugs.

Emergency services on Brierley Road in Grimethorpe, Barnsley, where more than 100 homes were evacuated after an Army bomb squad was deployed on Wednesday, May 8. Two people have now been charged with drugs and firearms offences. Photo: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

Ian Claughton has also been charged with setting a man trap with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. They have both been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, May 10.

Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, supported by the National Crime Agency and South Yorkshire Police, had executed a number of warrants on Brierley Road on Wednesday, May 8, as part of an investigation into the transportation of firearms into the UK.

During the course of the searches, officers found a number of suspicious items at one of the properties. The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) and Military Ordnance Disposal (MOD) team were deployed and a 100m cordon was put in place as a precautionary measure, with people evacuated from their homes.

The suspicious items were removed from the property that day and the area was deemed safe for residents to return to their homes.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Burns, from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “First of all I would like to express my gratitude to our partners at South Yorkshire Police and the NCA, but most importantly the community in Grimethorpe whose patience and support was greatly appreciated whilst we conducted our enquiries.