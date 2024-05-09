Grimethorpe: Evacuation zone around 'suspicious items' at Barnsley home reduced to three houses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Homeowners were evacuated and police set up a 100 metre cordon around an address in Brierley Road, Grimethorpe, yesterday after a series of ‘suspicious items’ led to an explosive ordnance disposal team arriving at the scene yesterday morning (May 8).
A 58-year-old man and a woman, 57, were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Firearms Act and were in custody overnight. South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for an update.
Local residents who were originally evacuated were later advised that they could return safely to their homes. All roads in the area have now been reopened.
A small cordon remains in place at three properties.
Emergency services at the scene yesterday included the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and the Military Ordnance Disposal (MOD) team.
Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley, said yesterday: "Our heartfelt thanks go to the local residents of Grimethorpe for their continuing cooperation and patience as we carry out our work. We know this has caused disruption to people's daily lives and appreciate your understanding that public safety must come first. We will continue to update you as we have more information to share."