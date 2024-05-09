Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everyone witin 100m metres of the house at the centre of the incident was evacuated yesterday

The cordon surrounding a property in Barnsley has been cut back to a distance of just three houses.

Homeowners were evacuated and police set up a 100 metre cordon around an address in Brierley Road, Grimethorpe, yesterday after a series of ‘suspicious items’ led to an explosive ordnance disposal team arriving at the scene yesterday morning (May 8).

Police officers at the scene in Grimethorpe after more than 100 homes were evacuated in the former pit village after an Army bomb squad was deployed in the wake of a police operation. South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the cordon has been reduced to just three houses. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A 58-year-old man and a woman, 57, were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Firearms Act and were in custody overnight. South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for an update.

Local residents who were originally evacuated were later advised that they could return safely to their homes. All roads in the area have now been reopened.

A small cordon remains in place at three properties.

Emergency services at the scene yesterday included the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and the Military Ordnance Disposal (MOD) team.