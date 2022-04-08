The two latest arrests were made this morning and both suspects are from Sheffield.

No other details have yet been released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two more arrests have been made over the murder of a 31-year-old man in the Grimesthorpe Road area of Sheffield yesterday

A murder probe was launched in the early hours of yesterday when emergency services were alerted to an unconscious man in Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave.

Police and paramedics were deployed at around 2.50am but the 31-year-old could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody today.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone who saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between 10pm on Wednesday and 3am yesterday are urged to come forward.

Detectives also want to hear from anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage which could help with the investigation.

The murder came nine days after 21-year-old Lamar Leroy Griffiths was shot dead at a car wash on nearby Burngreave Road, Burngreave.

Police say there is no reason to believe that the two killings are linked.

Patrols have been stepped up in the wake of both murders to reassure residents of their safety.

Anyone with information about yesterday’s murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 112 of April 7.

Dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.