In the early hours of Thursday morning (April 7), police discovered an unconscious man in Grimesthorpe Road, in the Burngreave area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and the area was cordoned off by the police.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Police officers were deployed to the Grimesthorpe Road area in Sheffield this morning following a murder. Officers at the junction with Botham Street

Members of the public have now paid their tributes to the victim of yet another murder in the same area in less than two weeks.

Last Tuesday, 21-year-old Lamar Leroy Griffiths was shot dead at a car wash on nearby Burngreave Road and his killer remains at large.

One woman wrote: "Poor man, such a sad loss of a young life."

Another said: "RIP, young man. So sad. It's getting worse in Sheffield."

A comment read: "Omg it's getting so bad now in Sheffield. It used to be a great place. Not anymore. RIP to the lad and thoughts to his family."

A person wrote: "RIP young man. So sad. Fly safe. God bless."

Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, of South Yorkshire Police, said the force has ‘a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to piece together the circumstances of what has happened’.

Witnesses to the incident or those who saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between 10pm and 3am are urged to come forward.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident number 112 of April 7 or email dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage to [email protected]