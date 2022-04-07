In the early hours of this morning, police launched an investigation following the discovery of an unconscious man in Grimesthorpe Road, in the Burngreave area.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and the area was cordoned off by the police.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon is in place today in the Margate Drive area of Sheffield between Pitsmoor and Grimesthorpe (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

His death occurred just over a week after Sheffield was rocked by the death of Lamar Leroy Griffiths, who was shot dead at a car wash on Burngreave Road.

His killer remains at large, although police officers have recovered the white Ford Fiesta he is believed to have used in the drive-by shooting.

Describing the latest murder in the city as 'shocking', Dr Alan Billings added that violent deaths remain a rare crime but still a source of great concern.

He said: “This is a shocking incident and it will cause distress to the victim’s family and disturb the local community. However, we do not know at this stage what this violence is all about and it is far too early to make any assumptions about motivation.

“I will speak to the chief constable about this and next week there will be a meeting of my Public Accountability Board at which I formally hold the force to account.

"At this meeting, the Sheffield district commander will be answering questions about force performance in Sheffield and the recent murders will be part of that.

“While violent deaths remain a rare crime, they are a matter of the greatest concern and I need to be satisfied that the police are doing everything they can to keep communities safe and prevent crime.

"This is also one reason why we have set up the Violence Reduction Unit where the focus is on preventing violence and steering people away from it in the first place.