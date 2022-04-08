Officers are still sweeping a large area around Grimesthorpe Road and Earl Marshall Road today (April 8) a full 36 hours after a fatal incident in the early hours of Thursday.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Why are there police on Grimesthorpe Road?

Police search teams scour the roads around Grimesthorpe Road where a man's body was found in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A murder probe was launched on April 7 following an incident at around 2.52am in the Burngreave Area.

Emergency services were deployed to Grimesthorpe Road following reports that a man had been found unconscious in the street.

Sadly, a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a murder investigation was launched.

It led to an extensive area being cordoned off by police, with the junctions of Margate Street, Wood Spring Close, Botham Street and Earl Marshal Road being shut to members of the public.

Investigators were pictured today continuing to comb for evidence at the scene, which takes in a large woodland area, several smaller streets, footpaths and an approximately 300-yard stretch of Grimesthorpe Road itself.

Three people have been arrested in connected with the death.

A 49-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after police launched their enquiry, and remains in police custody today.

A substantial area around Grimesthorpe Road remains cordoned off by police as they continue to comb for evidence.

South Yorkshire Police also confirmed two more people were arrested today (Friday), but have released no further details on their involvement or identity.

Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, of South Yorkshire Police, said the force has ‘a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to piece together the circumstances of what has happened’.

The senior detective described the murder as ‘a horrific incident in which a young man has tragically lost his life’.

Witnesses to the incident or those who saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between 10pm and 3pm are urged to come forward.

Detectives want to hear from anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage.

Information can be passed to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 112 of April 7. Dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.