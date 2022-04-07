Grimesthorpe Road: Large police cordon in place in Sheffield as detectives deal with major incident

A large police cordon is in place in Sheffield this morning as detectives deal with a major incident.

By Alastair Ulke
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 12:18 pm

A number of roads in the Fir Vale area of Sheffield are cordoned off and under police guard.

It is believed the incident under investigation occurred on Grimesthorpe Road.

A police cordon is in place today in the Margate Drive area of Sheffield between Pitsmoor and Grimesthorpe (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

A number of surrounding roads are sealed off.

Details of the nature of the incident under investigation have not yet been released but one local resident said he heard “lots of shouting at around 4am”.

More to follow.