Emergency services were deployed to Grimesthorpe Road, in the Burngreave area, at 2.52am this morning following reports that a man had been found unconscious in the street.

A 31-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of an unconscious man in Grimesthorpe Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield. He later died at the scene

A murder investigation was launched and a 49-year-old man has been arrested over the death.

A large cordon is in place around the Grimesthorpe Road area today and is likely to remain in place until tomorrow while investigators carry out their work.

Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, senior investigating officer, said: “This incident will understandably cause shock and concern in the local community, and I want to reassure local residents that we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to piece together the circumstances of what has happened.

“In the meantime, we have increased patrols in the local area and I'd encourage anyone who is worried to speak to these officers - they are there to support you and help you feel safe.”

DCI Axe added: “This was a horrific incident in which a young man has tragically lost his life.

“I would like to urge anyone who may know something to get in touch with us if they haven’t already. We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between 10pm and 3pm.