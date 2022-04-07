Grimesthorpe Road murder: Police probe launched after man found unconscious in Sheffield street dies
A murder probe has been launched today following the death of a man in a Sheffield street.
Emergency services were deployed to Grimesthorpe Road, in the Burngreave area, at 2.52am this morning following reports that a man had been found unconscious in the street.
Read More
A 31-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A murder investigation was launched and a 49-year-old man has been arrested over the death.
A large cordon is in place around the Grimesthorpe Road area today and is likely to remain in place until tomorrow while investigators carry out their work.
Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, senior investigating officer, said: “This incident will understandably cause shock and concern in the local community, and I want to reassure local residents that we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to piece together the circumstances of what has happened.
“In the meantime, we have increased patrols in the local area and I'd encourage anyone who is worried to speak to these officers - they are there to support you and help you feel safe.”
DCI Axe added: “This was a horrific incident in which a young man has tragically lost his life.
“I would like to urge anyone who may know something to get in touch with us if they haven’t already. We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between 10pm and 3pm.
“If you have information about what happened, or if you have CCTV or dash cam footage which would be helpful to the investigation team, please share it with us.”