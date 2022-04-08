Police officers and paramedics were deployed but the man died at the scene.

A post mortem examination has revealed that a man was stabbed to death in the Grimesthorpe Road area of Sheffield yesterday

A post mortem examination revealed that he died of a single stab wound.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder so far.

A 49-year-old was held in police custody and quizzed yesterday and this morning two other men, aged 33 and 58, were also arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, senior investigating officer, said today: “We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation and I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward.

“There will be a large police presence in the area today as we continue to carry out enquiries. Please speak to an officer if you have any questions or concerns.”

If you have information about what happened, or if you have CCTV or dash cam footage which would be helpful to the investigation team, please share it with us. If you are uncomfortable speaking to us directly, you can tell Crimestoppers what you know and you will remain completely anonymous."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 112 of April 7.