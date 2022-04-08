Two men were killed in the Burngreave area of Sheffield in the space of nine days, with the latest killing reported in the early hours of yesterday.

A 31-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was found unconscious in Grimesthorpe Road at 2.52am and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A murder investigation was launched in the early hours of yesterday after a man found unconscious in Grimesthorpe Road, Sheffield, died at the scene

A 49 man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.

Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, leading the police probe into the latest incident, said: “This was a horrific incident in which a young man has tragically lost his life.”

The week before, on Tuesday, March 29, Lamar Leroy Griffiths, 21, was shot dead at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on nearby Burngreave Road, Burngreave.

He was sat in a blue BMW when shots were fired at the car at around 6.45pm, with bullets penetrating the windscreen.

His killer remains at large, although the car believed to have been used by the gunman - a white Ford Fiesta – was found torched in Darnall a short time after and seized for forensic examination.

South Yorkshire Police said: “At this time, we have no reason to believe these incidents are linked.”