Pair wanted by police after man suffers fractured skull in attack at McDonald's in Drakehouse, Sheffield
CCTV images have been released of two men wanted over an attack on another man at a McDonald’s restaurant in Sheffield.
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:52 am
Updated
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:53 am
The pair are believed to hold vital information about an incident which left a 29-year-old man with a fractured skull.
South Yorkshire Police said the men involved in the attack on Drake House Way on March 11 at 11.18pm were unknown to the victim.
The force said: “Officers are keen to identify two men in the CCTV images as they believe they can assist with their enquiries.”