The pair are believed to hold vital information about an incident which left a 29-year-old man with a fractured skull.

South Yorkshire Police said the men involved in the attack on Drake House Way on March 11 at 11.18pm were unknown to the victim.

These two men are wanted by South Yorkshire Police over an assault in the Drakehouse area of Sheffield