Pair wanted by police after man suffers fractured skull in attack at McDonald's in Drakehouse, Sheffield

CCTV images have been released of two men wanted over an attack on another man at a McDonald’s restaurant in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:52 am
Updated Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:53 am

The pair are believed to hold vital information about an incident which left a 29-year-old man with a fractured skull.

Read More

Read More
Grimesthorpe Road murder: Two more arrested after man dies in Sheffield street

South Yorkshire Police said the men involved in the attack on Drake House Way on March 11 at 11.18pm were unknown to the victim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

These two men are wanted by South Yorkshire Police over an assault in the Drakehouse area of Sheffield

The force said: “Officers are keen to identify two men in the CCTV images as they believe they can assist with their enquiries.”

MORE: Grimesthorpe Road murder: 'No reason to believe' two killings in just over a week are connected