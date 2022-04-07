The murder probe was launched following the discovery of an unconscious man in Grimesthorpe Road, in the Burngreave area, in the early hours of this morning.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and the area was cordoned off by the police.

Police officers were deployed to the Grimesthorpe Road area in Sheffield this morning following a murder

Last Tuesday, 21-year-old Lamar Leroy Griffiths was shot dead at a car wash on nearby Burngreave Road.

His killer remains at large although police officers have recovered the white Ford Fiesta he is believed to have used in the drive-by shooting.

It was found torched in Darnall.

Here is everything known so far:

- Emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road at 2.52am following reports that a man had been found unconscious in the street.

- Police officers attended, alongside paramedics, and a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

- A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

- A police cordon is in place around the Grimesthorpe Road area today and is likely to remain in place until tomorrow while investigators carry out their work.

- Police patrols have been stepped up in the wake of the murder.

Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, of South Yorkshire Police, said the force has ‘a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to piece together the circumstances of what has happened’.

- The senior detective described the murder as “a horrific incident in which a young man has tragically lost his life”.

- Witnesses to the incident or those who saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between 10pm and 3pm are urged to come forward.

- Detectives want to hear from anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage.

- Information can be passed to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 112 of April 7. Dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.