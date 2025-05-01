Grenoside woods: Two boys arrested over bike robbery at popular Sheffield beauty spot
South Yorkshire Police said officers made two arrests on Wednesday, after a boy, aged 14, was threatened and robbed in Grenoside Woods on Sunday afternoon.
It was the latest police incident at the popular woodlands, where a woman had reported being threated in another incident at the end of March, sparking an increase in police patrols in the area.
Police were called out at 2.10pm on Sunday (April 27) after they received reports that two people had approached a 14-year-old in the woods, threatened him and stole his bike.
SYP said an investigation was immediately launched and two boys, aged 15 and 17, were arrested yesterday (April 30) on suspicion of robbery. They have both been bailed as enquiries continue.
Sergeant Matt Cook, of the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We understand this incident has caused concern among the local community and, as part of our response, we're conducting extra patrols in Grenoside Woods and the surrounding area. These will continue over the coming days.
"If you have any concerns you are yet to report to police, please speak to our officers when you see them out and about. We are here to help."
Anyone with information on Sunday's reported robbery is being encouraged to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 483 of April 27, 2025.