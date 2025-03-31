Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been threatened with a knife by men who kicked her dog in a terrifying incident at a well loved Sheffield beauty spot.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Grenoside woods on Friday afternoon, with locals reporting officers surrounding the area while they carried out a search.

Local accounts have also described police dogs and a drone having been on the scene as part of the operation.

Police have today issued a statement following the incident, which happened just before 4pm.

They said: “At 3.54pm on Friday (March 28), we responded to reports of individuals with a knife at Grenoside Woods.

“A woman was walking her dogs in the area when it is reported that two men riding an electric bike approached the woman.

“One of the men is alleged to have kicked one of the victim’s dogs before threatening her with a knife.”

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident, and are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information that could help them.

Anyone with information can pass it on online on the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101.

They ask anyone who gets in touch with them to quote incident number 588 of Friday March 28, 2025.

