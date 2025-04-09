Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worried police are patrolling woods hunting two people in balaclavas on an electric motorbike, who threatened a Sheffield dog walker with a knife.

Officers from the South Yorkshire Police motorcycle and rural crime team have been out patrolling Grenoside Woods and now warn the motorbike has been seen in the area on numerous occasions and are telling people to call 999 if they see them.

They have been patrolling the woods on the force’s own off road motorcycles and quad bike.

Police said in a statement that the motorcycle and rural crime team was out on Sunday in Grenoside Woods, Sheffield, and in the surrounding areas, working with the local neighbourhood policing teams.

They said: “This is following a number of reports of a black Surron electric motorcycle.

“The motorcycle has been seen in the woods on numerous occasions with two people on it wearing balaclavas.

“On one occasion, a knife was used to threaten a dog walker.

“We urge any sightings to be reported on 999 please.”

Concerns emerged surrounding a duo on a motorbike in the woods last week.

The Star reported that South Yorkshire Police were called to Grenoside Woods on Friday, March 28, with locals reporting officers surrounding the area while they carried out a search, after reports a woman had been threatened with a knife while walking her dog.

They were also alleged to have kicked one of the dogs.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the Grenoside incident, and are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information that could help them.

Anyone with information can pass it on online on the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101.

They ask anyone who gets in touch with them to quote incident number 588 of March 28, 2025.