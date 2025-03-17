The South Yorkshire Mayor has called knife crime “a scourge on our communities” and said too many young people don’t feel safe on our streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel on Monday, Mayor Oliver Coppard presented his first five-year plan on policing and tackling crime since being elected as Police and Crime Commissioner last May.

The draft plan says: “Knife crime is a scourge on our communities, destroying the lives of both the victims of knife crime and those who carry knives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield was shocked at the fatal stabbing of Harvey Willgoose, aged 15, at All Saints Catholic High School in February. A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with Harvey’s murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.

Following the meeting Mayor Coppard said: “I am delighted to present my first Police and Crime Plan – a plan for action that sets out clear expectations for policing in South Yorkshire, with the clear aim for our region to become a place where everyone feels safe and secure, whoever and wherever they are.

“South Yorkshire Police is rated as good or outstanding in most areas that were looked at by His Majesty’s Inspectorate, and there are strong partnerships between the police, community safety and criminal justice partners.

Violence

“But I will not hide from the big challenges we face. Knife crime is falling, but the rates of knife crime, along with levels of serious violence and anti-social behaviour, are still too high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Too many young people don’t feel safe on our streets. Violence against women and girls remains prevalent across our society, and we desperately need to bring down the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads every year.

“And we know that South Yorkshire Police is tackling those challenges against a difficult financial backdrop, after years of under-investment in South Yorkshire by the previous government, as we continue to pay for the injustices we saw at Hillsborough and elsewhere.

“That’s why my plan focuses on the importance of police and partners working together in different ways, to make sure we’re accessing the benefits that come from joining up services through my office, so we can deliver the best possible service to communities, survivors, and victims of crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Abuse

The plan talks about the need to stop children being exploited or groomed by criminals into a life of violence and abuse. It also pledges to adopt “a public health approach that protects young people from knife crime and all other forms of crime or exploitation, putting early intervention and diversion at the heart of our approach”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says that a zero-tolerance approach will be taken to any serious knife crime, such as where a person is injured or killed. The Violence Reduction Unit will look at what action can be taken.

The plan adds: “We regularly refresh our assessment of what we know about those places where knife crime and violence are more likely to take place, who is more likely to carry a knife and why.

“We work with the Chief Constable to deliver targeted hotspot policing in those areas that are a priority for violence and ASB [anti-social behaviour].

“Schools and colleges will be provided with clear and consistent resources to help educate children and young people on the risks and dangers of carrying or using knives and work with teachers to ensure they are widely rolled out and understood.”