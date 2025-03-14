Over 100 blades are now off Sheffield’s streets after neing dropped off at a special bin as part of a knife amnesty, say police.

South Yorkshire Police say the bin for knives put in place on Birley Moor Road, Frechville, has now seen 106 blades dropped into it in three months.

The knife amnesty in the city, aimed at taking potential weapons out of circulation on the city’s streets, has seen a surge of interest since the tragic death of Sheffield teenager Harvey Willgoose, who died after being stabbed at All Saints School early this year.

Police at the Birley Moor Road bin which has taken over 100 knives off the streets of Sheffield. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | SYP

Police said the the knives left at the bin on Birley Moor Road range from standard kitchen knives to ‘more serious offensive weapons’.

South Yorkshire Police said: “106 knives removed from our streets shows the importance of having these knife bins within our communities, allowing people to dispose of these items safely.”

Meanwhile, officers say that another of the bins, set up near the shops on Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, has also seen a number of blades deposited since it was installed less than a month ago.

Police with the knife amnesty bin in Gleadless. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Since its installation on February 18, officers have so far retrieved a total of 18 knives and bladed articles from the ‘Always An Alternative’ knife amnesty bin.

The force added: “Similar amnesty bins are located across South Yorkshire and can be used to dispose of knives and bladed articles in a safe and completely anonymous way.

“We regularly empty all knife amnesty bins across the region, including those owned by Always An Alternative.”

Last Friday night, friends and family of Harvey Willgoose gathered on Bramall Lane to see a ‘no-questions-asked’ bin for the safe disposal of knives installed outside the Sheaf House pub. A small plaque in memory of Harvey was also unveiled.

The amnesty bin was arranged on behalf of the pub’s landlord by South Yorkshire charity Always An Alternative, which operates several bins across the county and has helped take 2,000 weapons off the streets in the past four years.

Locations of other knife bins in the city also include Wolseley Road, Sharrow; Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), city centre; High Green Development Trust, Pack Horse Lane, High Green; Concrete Canvas boxing gym, Dyche Lane, Jordanthorpe; Bushfire, Halifax Road, Grenoside.