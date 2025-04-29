Grenoside Woods: Boy threatened and robbed in incident at popular Sheffield beauty spot

A boy was threatened by robbers while out on his bike at a popular Sheffield beauty spot.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident , which happened on Sunday afternoon and is the latest offence to be reported at Grenoside Woods recently.

A boy was threatened by robbers while out on his bike at a popular Sheffield beauty spot | Google
A boy was threatened by robbers while out on his bike at a popular Sheffield beauty spot | Google

South Yorkshire Police today confirmed that the force had been called over the incident, which involved threats to a teenage boy.

The force told The Star: “At 2.10pm on Sunday (April 27) we received reports of a robbery in Sheffield.

“It is reported that two males approached a 14-year-old boy in Grenoside Woods. The males threatened the boy and reportedly stole the boy's bike.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

It is the latest incident reported in Grenoside Woods, and comes a few weeks after police announced high profile patrols in the area.

Earlier this month police said officers were patrolling the woods and surrounding area after two people in balaclavas on an electric motorbike, had been reported to have threatened a Sheffield dog walker with a knife.

Officers from the South Yorkshire Police motorcycle and rural crime team mounted patrols and warned the motorbike had been seen in the area on numerous occasions.

It is not known if the latest incident is connected.

