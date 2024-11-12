Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worried community leaders have expressed concerns after a dangerous ‘man trap’ was found at a Sheffield beauty spot, thought to have been set for cyclists.

One horrified visitor to Wharncliffe Woods stumbled across the trap as he passed through the popular green space between Wharncliffe and Grenoside.

He has warned locals and cyclists alike about what he found, after spotting it while out on Friday morning.

But South Yorkshire Police say they have not been made aware of the incident.

A message posted on sites including the popular Sheffield cyclist’s social media group Ride Sheffield described a trap having been put in place that it was believed could have potentially caused serious injury to riders.

File picture shows mountain bike racing in Wharncliffe Woods on one of the cycle areas. Concerns have been raised after reports a man trap was found in the woods, which was thought to have been set for cyclists | National World

The trap was described as being found along a path that runs beside a wall between areas known locally as the woods and the chase.

They said: “It’s been removed and taken away. But it was tied tight and well and clearly intended to do harm.

“Be vigilant as there’s an idiot kicking about again.”

The ‘trap’ has sparked concern from Coun Mike Levery, one of Grenoside’s ward councillors on Sheffield Council.

He said he feared it may have been put up by someone unhappy with cyclists using routes other than the designated cycle paths in the woods.

He warned that it was a dangerous thing to do, and is urging whoever did it not to repeat what they had done.

“Whoever has put this up to trap people ‘off route’, it is a really dangerous act. They need to think again about what they are trying to do,” he said.

“If someone has concerns about where cyclists are riding, they should come to us, the local councillors and members, if they’re not happy.

“What has been done here is dangerous, and if you’re on your bike going at speed, you’re not you’re not going to be able to stop in time.”

He was looking to raise concerns with council officials.

South Yorkshire Police were approached by The Star, but a spokesman said they had not received any reports in relation to the matter, so it was not something they could comment on.