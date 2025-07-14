One of Sheffield’s best loved parks is being used by thieves on ebikes stealing phones, trying to break into nearby homes and riding through the green space to try to avoid detection.

South Yorkshire Police say there have been reports in the area of villains on two wheels trying to steal mobile phones late in the evening, and then trying to break into nearby houses.

Police on patrol in Graves Park on Saturday night. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Officers from the force’s motorcycle and rural crime team spent Saturday night patrolling the park in response to the recent reports, and warn that they believe the park is being used as a secret route by criminals to avoid being seen.

A spokesman said: “We were on patrol on the bikes late last night in the south Sheffield areas looking for the those on electric motorbikes, Surrons and similar makes who have been reportedly committing thefts and burglaries.

“We had reports of them in Graves Park trying to steal mobile phones before nightfall, and then further reports via 999 of them trying to break into houses in the similar area.

“They are using the parks and woodland areas to navigate quietly across the city to commit crime, rarely touching tarmac in a bid to avoid detection.

They added they were working with officers and teams across the force to ensure the suspects were stopped, but felt they were stronger with help from the public, so were appealing for help from residents.

They added: “Our ask, if you see riders on bikes that you believe are suspicious, please report it to us, obtaining as much information as possible about those involved, their vehicles and time. “

They added: “If they appear to be taking interest in a particular house or car then ring 999 immediately.

“If they are scouting out groups of kids in the park, and are making attempts to steal phones then also report it on 999. “