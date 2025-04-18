Graves Park: Anger over reports of ducks killed by loose dog in popularSheffield Park

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A loose dog has attacked and killed ducks in one of Sheffield’s most popular parks, according to a ‘friends’ group.

The Friends of Graves Park group has revealed that a dog which had been let off its lead attacked the birds on Wednesday.

The organisation announced the incident on its open social media pages, saying it had happened near the park’s lakes and in an area which had signs stating that dogs must be kept on leads.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A Google Maps image of Graves Park in Sheffield, where parking charges are due to rise by 10p to £1 an hourA Google Maps image of Graves Park in Sheffield, where parking charges are due to rise by 10p to £1 an hour
A Google Maps image of Graves Park in Sheffield, where parking charges are due to rise by 10p to £1 an hour

They stated: “Yesterday (Wednesday) I received a report about dogs killing ducks at the lakes in the park.

“There were some new ducks introduced to the lakes and more than half are already dead!

“There are signs saying dogs must be kept on leads. It applies to everyone.”

They group added that they had been told by council officials that a member of staff had witnessed the incident and that the woman whose dog was involved had tried to claim her dog was on a lead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They had also offered to work to improve fencing, they added.

Sheffield Council, which runs Graves Park, and South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment on the incident.

The reports have also led to comments on the site raising concerns over dogs off their leads at Graves Park, which is the largest park in Sheffield.

Coun Kurtis Crossland, chairman of Sheffield Council’s Community Parks and Leisure Committee, said: “We know that most dog owners across the city are responsible and put their dogs on leads when signs ask them to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our dedicated park staff will remind people to do so if they see dogs off of leads in signed areas, but if members of the public are also able to remind people if they see them with dogs off leads in this area, we would be grateful.

“We have lots of signs up in this area for a reason, and the safety and wellbeing of the animals in our parks is always a priority.”

Sheffield Council parks staff advise people to put their dogs on leads in the area of the park where the incident was reported, if they see them off of a lead.

As well as looking out for the wellbeing of wild birds such as ducks in the park, council staff also put posts up on social media when they introduce newborn animals such as lambs out into the fields, and look to block up any gaps found in fencing as soon as they can.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice