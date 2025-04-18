Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A loose dog has attacked and killed ducks in one of Sheffield’s most popular parks, according to a ‘friends’ group.

The Friends of Graves Park group has revealed that a dog which had been let off its lead attacked the birds on Wednesday.

The organisation announced the incident on its open social media pages, saying it had happened near the park’s lakes and in an area which had signs stating that dogs must be kept on leads.

They stated: “Yesterday (Wednesday) I received a report about dogs killing ducks at the lakes in the park.

“There were some new ducks introduced to the lakes and more than half are already dead!

“There are signs saying dogs must be kept on leads. It applies to everyone.”

They group added that they had been told by council officials that a member of staff had witnessed the incident and that the woman whose dog was involved had tried to claim her dog was on a lead.

They had also offered to work to improve fencing, they added.

Sheffield Council, which runs Graves Park, and South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment on the incident.

The reports have also led to comments on the site raising concerns over dogs off their leads at Graves Park, which is the largest park in Sheffield.

Coun Kurtis Crossland, chairman of Sheffield Council’s Community Parks and Leisure Committee, said: “We know that most dog owners across the city are responsible and put their dogs on leads when signs ask them to.

“Our dedicated park staff will remind people to do so if they see dogs off of leads in signed areas, but if members of the public are also able to remind people if they see them with dogs off leads in this area, we would be grateful.

“We have lots of signs up in this area for a reason, and the safety and wellbeing of the animals in our parks is always a priority.”

Sheffield Council parks staff advise people to put their dogs on leads in the area of the park where the incident was reported, if they see them off of a lead.

As well as looking out for the wellbeing of wild birds such as ducks in the park, council staff also put posts up on social media when they introduce newborn animals such as lambs out into the fields, and look to block up any gaps found in fencing as soon as they can.