Official figures have been published for the number of burglaries in each of 70 neighbourhoods across the city.

And we have ranked the 26 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the most reports of break-ins, and published them in the gallery below, from 26th to the worst.

Our gallery uses figures taken from Sheffield Council’s website, which are drawn from official police figures.

The neighbourhoods are ranked by the number of break-ins per 1,000 households in that neighbourhood. We have also stated the total number of break-ins overall for each.

The figures relate to a 12 month period from December 2023 to November 2024, and they are based on where burglaries occurred, not where they were reported from.

The photos that we have used are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

To avoid becoming a victim of burglars, police recommend:

> Ensure all doors are locked, even if you are inside your home. Burglars will be looking for open doors as an easy opportunity to slip in

> Ensure any side gates or outer buildings, like sheds and garages, are locked and secure where possible

> Consider installing a home CCTV and monitor light system

> Install a burglar alarm, and set it when you leave your home

> Fit a steering wheel lock on your vehicles, even if they are parked on your driveway

> Ensure any spare car keys are stored in a safe place, away from your front door

> If you are planning on leaving your home to take a holiday, ask a neighbour or friend to check on your property and keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour

1 . Sheffield's 26 worst burglary hotspot neighbourhoods These are the 26 neighbourhoods in Sheffield were you are most likely to be burgled, according to new figures

2 . 26th: Woodthorpe 26th: Woodthorpe had a 12 month total of 18.8 neighbourhood-level burglaries as a rate per 1,000 households, and a total of 88 overall, between December 2023 and November 2024.

3 . 25th: Brincliffe & Sharrow Vale 25th: Brincliffe & Sharrow Vale had a 12 month total of 18.8 neighbourhood-level burglaries as a rate per 1,000 households, and a total of 86 overall, between December 2023 and November 2024.