Police are investigating a blue flare being set off of a busy train following a Sheffield Wednesday away match against Cardiff.

The CrossCountry service train from Cardiff was heading towards Birmingham New Street at around 7.15pm on Saturday (March 29) when a ‘pyro’ was let off in a carriage.

File photo. A video is circulating online of football fans setting off a blue flare on a train from Cardiff to Birmingham New Street following an away game between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City on March 29.

Videos circulated online show the carriage filled with thick blue smoke and fans chanting.

The incident came after a 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday away game against Cardiff City.

British Transport Police met the train at Birmingham New Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 reference 605 of 29 March.

A Sheffield Wednesday spokesperson said in a statement: “Sheffield Wednesday roundly condemn this dangerous and unacceptable behaviour.

“We are currently working together with the British Transport Police to identify those responsible, who will be subject to full club sanctions.

“The club have a zero tolerance policy regarding this or any kind of supporter conduct that tarnishes the good name of Sheffield Wednesday, whether following the team at home or away fixtures.”

A CrossCountry spokesperson said: 'We’re sorry to those impacted by anti-social behaviour on our service from Cardiff on Saturday. Our customers and colleagues have a right to travel in safety and security - without the threat of inconsiderate and illegal behaviour by other passengers.

“QWe operate a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour and we will work with the British Transport Police to prosecute those responsible to the full extent of the law. We would urge any passengers witnessing anti-social or violent behaviour on train services to report it by text to 61016, or to call in an emergency.”