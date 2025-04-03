Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Sheffield prepares to bask in temperatures warmer than Barcelona following a long spell of spring sunshine, this is what you can expect the weather to be like over the next few days.

Following on from England’s sunniest March on record, April has got off to a good start with two days of widespread sunshine.

And the sunny spell looks set to continue, with the Met Office predicting Sheffield will enjoy highs of 17°C today (Thursday, April 3, 2025) and 19°C tomorrow.

People pictured enjoying the sunshine at Millhouses Park in Sheffield. Picture: Dean Atkins | Dean Atkins

By comparison, forecasts suggest Barcelona in Spain - a country known for its record-breaking temperatures - will experience highs of 16°C today, and 18°C tomorrow.

The spring sunshine is set to continue across the weekend and into next week, but temperatures are expected to fall slightly.

The Met Office’s forecast for the city from Saturday into Monday states: “Dry, with overnight low cloud burning back to coasts by day to allow sunshine for many.

“Winds gradually easing. Feeling chilly with overnight frosts, but temperatures slowly recovering from Monday.”

Temperatures on Saturday will oscillate between lows of 3°C, and highs of 14°C, while Sunday will see a minimum temperature of 2°C and a maximum of 15°C.

Moving into Monday, the temperature will be almost identical, with the Met Office predicting a low of 3°C and a high of 15°C.

As it currently stands, the dry and sunny weather is expected to continue all next week, with the temperature gradually rising to a predicted high of 18°C next Thursday (April 10, 2025).

Long-range forecasts are less accurate, however.