Graham Marshall: Sheffield man admits helping woman have sexual intercourse with a dog
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Graham Marshall, aged 38, currently of no fixed abode but previously of Grange Road, Beighton, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting a female person to have sexual intercourse with a dog.
He also pleaded guilty to one offence of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, ‘namely regularly subjecting him to habitual sexual activity including ‘inappropriate physical handling of the dog’; and one offence of failing to ensure the welfare of the dog in that he ‘failed to protect him from pain and suffering caused by habitual sexual activity’.
Marshall also pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism and three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images relating to sexual acts involving a ‘dead/alive animal’.
He admitted seven counts of making indecent photograph/pseudo-photographs of children of Categories A, B and C.
He pleaded not guilty to one count of making indecent photographs of children of Category C.
Category A is the most serious.
His co-accused has not yet entered any pleas to the charges she faces.
She is accused of ‘causing or allowing’ sexual intercourse with a dog. The charge is said to relate to sexual activity alleged to have occurred on ‘no fewer than five occasions’.
She is also charged with one offence of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, ‘namely regularly subjecting him to habitual sexual activity including ‘inappropriate physical handling of the dog’; failing to ensure the welfare of the dog and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images relating to sexual acts involving a ‘dead/alive animal’.
Judge Sarah Wright released Marshall on conditional bail ahead of his next court appearance on December 12, 2024.
His co-accused is due to appear in court on November 28, 2024.