Graham Marshall, Paige Reaney: Sheffield duo who admitted dog sex charges to learn their fate today

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 07:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Sheffield man and woman who have pleaded guilty to charges relating to sex with a pet pug are set to learn their fate later this morning, when they are sentenced by South Yorkshire’s most senior judge.

Paige Reaney and Graham Marshall are set to be brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, in a Sheffield Crown Court sentencing hearing due to get underway from 10am this morning (Friday, February 28, 2025).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the course of hearings held in 2024, both defendants entered guilty pleas to offences arising out of sexual intercourse with a dog.

Paige Reaney and Graham Marshall are set to be brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, in a Sheffield Crown Court sentencing hearing due to get underway from 10am this morning (Friday, February 28, 2025). During the course of hearings held in 2024, both defendants entered guilty pleas to offences arising out of sexual intercourse with a dogPaige Reaney and Graham Marshall are set to be brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, in a Sheffield Crown Court sentencing hearing due to get underway from 10am this morning (Friday, February 28, 2025). During the course of hearings held in 2024, both defendants entered guilty pleas to offences arising out of sexual intercourse with a dog
Paige Reaney and Graham Marshall are set to be brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, in a Sheffield Crown Court sentencing hearing due to get underway from 10am this morning (Friday, February 28, 2025). During the course of hearings held in 2024, both defendants entered guilty pleas to offences arising out of sexual intercourse with a dog | Dean Atkins and Sarah Marshall for National World

Prosecutors have previously confirmed that the dog involved in the case is a pug named Charlie.

The incidents pertaining to the case span a three-year time frame, running between August 2019 and December 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paige Reaney, aged 33, of Bowman Drive, Gleadless, pleaded guilty to having intercourse with a dog and to a second charge specifying four occasions of intercourse, at Sheffield Crown Court November 28, 2024.

During the course of the same hearing, she denied one count of possession of extreme pornographic images of ‘intercourse or oral sex with an animal’.

Reaney’s co-accused, Graham Marshall, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting a female person to have sexual intercourse with a dog during a separate hearing at the same court on October 4, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Marshall, aged 39, of no fixed abode, has also pleaded guilty to number of other charges, including one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, ‘namely regularly subjecting him to habitual sexual activity including ‘inappropriate physical handling of the dog’; and one count of failing to ensure the welfare of the dog in that he ‘failed to protect him from pain and suffering caused by habitual sexual activity’.

Marshall also admits one count of voyeurism, three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images relating to sexual acts involving a ‘dead/alive animal, along with seven counts of making indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of children of Categories A, B and C.

He has pleaded not guilty to one count of making indecent photographs of children of Category C.

Both Marshall and Reaney were granted bail at the conclusion of their last hearings.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice