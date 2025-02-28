A Sheffield man and woman who have pleaded guilty to charges relating to sex with a pet pug are set to learn their fate later this morning, when they are sentenced by South Yorkshire’s most senior judge.

Paige Reaney and Graham Marshall are set to be brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, in a Sheffield Crown Court sentencing hearing due to get underway from 10am this morning (Friday, February 28, 2025).

During the course of hearings held in 2024, both defendants entered guilty pleas to offences arising out of sexual intercourse with a dog.

Prosecutors have previously confirmed that the dog involved in the case is a pug named Charlie.

The incidents pertaining to the case span a three-year time frame, running between August 2019 and December 2022.

Paige Reaney, aged 33, of Bowman Drive, Gleadless, pleaded guilty to having intercourse with a dog and to a second charge specifying four occasions of intercourse, at Sheffield Crown Court November 28, 2024.

During the course of the same hearing, she denied one count of possession of extreme pornographic images of ‘intercourse or oral sex with an animal’.

Reaney’s co-accused, Graham Marshall, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting a female person to have sexual intercourse with a dog during a separate hearing at the same court on October 4, 2024.

Marshall, aged 39, of no fixed abode, has also pleaded guilty to number of other charges, including one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, ‘namely regularly subjecting him to habitual sexual activity including ‘inappropriate physical handling of the dog’; and one count of failing to ensure the welfare of the dog in that he ‘failed to protect him from pain and suffering caused by habitual sexual activity’.

Marshall also admits one count of voyeurism, three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images relating to sexual acts involving a ‘dead/alive animal, along with seven counts of making indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of children of Categories A, B and C.

He has pleaded not guilty to one count of making indecent photographs of children of Category C.

Both Marshall and Reaney were granted bail at the conclusion of their last hearings.