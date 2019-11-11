The Environment Agency has issued severe flood warnings for the River Don at Bentley, Fishlake, Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith and Willow Bridge Caravan Site.

Nationally there are 47 warnings in place where ‘flooding is expected;’ and ‘immediate action is required, with 14 in Doncaster and three in Rotherham.

Large parts of Doncaster are still under water this morning

They warnings are for:

- Ea Beck at Adwick-le-Street including Adwick Station

- Ea Beck at Thorpe Marsh and Almholme

- North Swaith Dike at Bentley

- River Don at Barnby Dun

- River Don at Bentley Moor

- River Don at Braithwaite

- River Don at Doncaster

- River Don at Fosterhouses and Wormley Hill

- River Don at Kirk Sandall

- River Don at Lower Sprotbrough

- River Don at Moorends and Thorne

- River Don at Stainforth

- River Don at Thorpe in Balne

- River Rother at Catcliffe

- River Rother at Catcliffe - New Street including the School on Rotherham Road

- River Rother at Treeton

- River Went at Topham Ferry, Sykehouse