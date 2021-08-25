Assistant coroner Tanyka Rawden opened the inquest at the Medico-Legal centre today, adjourning until November 16 after a five minute hearing.

The inquest heard that Mohammed, who was born in Afghanistan on May 11, 2016, died on August 18 after falling from a ninth floor hotel window at the Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street.

He fell onto the top storey of an adjacent car park.

The OYO Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street, Sheffield, where five-year-old Mohammed Munib Majeedi fell to his death from a window on August 18 (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Emergency services were called to the scene and he was rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

He was identified after death by his father.

Speaking at the inquest, Mrs Rawden said: “I’d like to offer my heartfelt condolences to Mohammed’s family at this truly awful time.”

Mrs Rawden said that on November 16 the coroner will review the evidence and will fix an inquest date if the investigation into Mohammed’s death is complete by that point.

Mohammed Munib Majeed (photo taken from Just Giving)

Mohammed had been staying at the Metropolitan Hotel with his family after they fled Afghantistan to escape the Taliban.

His father had been an embassy worker in Kabul, so the family were able to bypass the asylum seeking process and stay in the UK.

The Home Office has said that 5,000 former Afghan staff and their family members are likely to be eligible for resettlement by the end of this year.