Sheffield woman, 42, arrested for trolling with abusive online comments following tragic death of Afghan boy
A 42-year-old woman from Sheffield has been arrested for abusive online comments following the tragic death of a five-year-old boy who fell from a hotel window earlier this week.
South Yorkshire Police said the woman remains in custody this morning (August 20) on suspicion of malicious communications and racially aggravated public order offences.
Acting Detective Inspector Lee Corker said: “I would like to remind people that comments made online can have serious consequences.
“Hate speech or hate crimes will not be tolerated in person or online, and will be dealt with robustly by officers.
“Our social media channels are monitored, and whilst we encourage discussion, offensive comments may be investigated. Please consider the impact your words may have before you post.”
The boy, Mohammed Munib Majeedi was a refugee whose family escaped Taliban and recently arrived in the UK to seek asylum.
It has been reported that Mohammed fell from the window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street at around 2.30pm, on Wednesday.