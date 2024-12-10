A 15-year-old girl is in police custody this morning, following a late night brawl outside a Sheffield branch of McDonald’s.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on High Street in Sheffield city centre just after 10pm last night (Monday, December 9, 2024).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “Yesterday at 10.10pm were called to reports of a disturbance on High Street in Sheffield city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident took place outside McDonald's on High Street in Sheffield city centre just after 10pm last night (Monday, December 9, 2024) | 3rd party

“It was reported several people were fighting outside of the McDonald’s.

“Officers attended and a 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assault and a racially aggravated public order offence.

“She remains in police custody.”

Trams were temporarily halted in Sheffield city centre while police dealt with the disturbance.