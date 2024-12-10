Girl, 15, in police custody following late night brawl outside McDonald's in Sheffield city centre

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 09:16 BST
A 15-year-old girl is in police custody this morning, following a late night brawl outside a Sheffield branch of McDonald’s.

The incident took place on High Street in Sheffield city centre just after 10pm last night (Monday, December 9, 2024).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “Yesterday at 10.10pm were called to reports of a disturbance on High Street in Sheffield city centre.

The incident took place outside McDonald's on High Street in Sheffield city centre just after 10pm last night (Monday, December 9, 2024)
The incident took place outside McDonald's on High Street in Sheffield city centre just after 10pm last night (Monday, December 9, 2024) | 3rd party

“It was reported several people were fighting outside of the McDonald’s.

“Officers attended and a 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assault and a racially aggravated public order offence.

“She remains in police custody.”

Trams were temporarily halted in Sheffield city centre while police dealt with the disturbance.

