A killer driver had an unlawfully tinted windscreen, impeding his view of the road, and was speeding when he hit a beloved Sheffield pedestrian in a nighttime horror crash.

Charles Pickering was travelling at around 20 miles above the speed limit when he struck 54-year-old Tracey Rimmington on Prince of Wales Road in the Darnall area of Sheffield, as she attempted to cross the dual carriageway. The road is subject to a limit of 40 miles per hour.

Pickering was driving his VW Caddy van when he hit Tracey at around 9pm on October 1, 2022, leaving her with unsurvivable injuries, despite the best efforts of members of the public who attempted to give her CPR as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Pickering, then aged 22, had made the decision to have the windscreen and front side windows of the vehicle tinted beyond the legal limit in a bid to counteract sun glare when travelling on the motorway.

The tinted windows are believed to have ‘impeded’ Pickering’s vision of the road, and crash investigators subsequently determined it to be a contributory factor to the collision.

The investigators also concluded that had Pickering been travelling within the speed limit of 40mph - instead of at 60mph - he ‘would have been afforded sufficient time to have viewed and reacted to a pedestrian crossing,’ prosecutor, Laura Marshall, told the court.

Ms Marshall said the investigators also believe Tracey would also have had time to react, and take evasive action, had Pickering, of Whirlow Croft, Whirlow, Sheffield, not been speeding.

Sending Pickering to begin an 18-month prison sentence, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told him: “In ordinary circumstances, anyone travelling at the speed limit would have seen a pedestrian in the road.”

Describing Pickering’s journey to the crash scene, Judge Richardson continued: “When the road turned into a dual carriageway you took leave of your senses.

“Instead of maintaining a modest speed, and either overtaking the traffic or remaining behind it, you made a very bad decision because you accelerated from a fairly modest speed to a grossly excessive speed of 60mph in an urban area.”

“Mrs Rimmington was crossing the road, you didn’t see her and you ran her down. She was killed.”

Judge Richardson said he regarded Pickering’s tinted windows to be an aggravating factor.

“The tinted windows were unquestionably unlawful. I make it absolutely plain: the tinted windows were not factory fitted by Volkswagen, they would never do such a thing…tinting in and of itself is not unlawful. But some forms of tinting are unlawful, where it impedes the visibility of the driver. That is what happened in this case,” Judge Richardson told the court.

Government guidance states that, for vehicles first used after April 1, 1985, the front windscreen must let at least 75 per cent of light through, while the front side windows must let at least 70 per cent of light through.

Ms Marshall said Pickering refused to answer questions about who had fitted the tinted windows during his police interview. He admitted to having the windows tinted to reduce sun glare following a trip to Scotland, however.

Tracey’s heartbroken son, Ryan Meeds, spoke through tears as he read his statement to the court during an emotional hearing on December 9, 2024.

He described spending the morning of the crash with his mother enjoying a laugh and a joke together, before he headed off to work.

“Little did I know that would be the last time I ever saw her,” said Ryan.

He described his mother as being ‘funny, the life and soul’. Ryan told the court that his mother was the type of person who would light up a room with her ‘infectious smile’ which would rub off on everyone present.

“She would go out of her way to make people happy,” said Ryan.

Tracey’s grandchildren, who would regularly have sleepovers at her house, have been particularly devastated by her death, Ryan told the court.

“It’s had a massive impact on the children, to this day.”

Ryan said his three-year-old niece has been hugely affected by the loss of her grandmother, and often cries asking where her nanan is.

“She asks why her nanan has been taken away from her, and my sister can’t answer her,” Ryan said.

Ryan detailed the milestones in his life that he has had to experience without his mother, including his wedding day and his first house.

“The grief will forever live with us… I hope wherever she is, she is looking down on us, and is proud of us trying to get justice for her,” continued Ryan.

Gillian Briggs, the headteacher of Phillimore Primary School, where Tracey worked as a cleaning manager, also provided the court with a touching tribute to her.

Ms Briggs said Tracey was not only a valued member of staff, but she was also a ‘cherished friend’ to staff, parents and the children, with whom she loved interacting.

“Tracey was known for her professionalism, her kindness and her sense of humour,” Ms Briggs said.

Pickering, who has been driving since the age of 17, and had clean driving, and criminal, records at the time of the collision, tested negative for drugs and alcohol in roadside tests, the court heard.

He was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, an offence of causing death by careless driving at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Gwyn Lewis said no sentence passed could ever ‘assuage the anguish’ felt by Tracey’s loved ones.

Mr Lewis said the collision was the ‘first ever accident’ Pickering, now aged 24, had been involved with.

Pickering, suggested Mr Lewis, has demonstrated his remorse from the outset, stating in his police interview that he will always have to live with the fact a lady was killed; and has subsequently been plagued by the consequences of his ‘10 seconds of speeding’ ever since.

Mr Lewis reminded Judge Richardson that Pickering was only 22 years old at the time of the collision, and in the two years that have followed, he has become a dad to a baby son and has gone from being an apprentice electrician to starting his own business.

Pickering now employs his newly-qualified brother, along with two 18-year-old apprentices, the court heard.

Mr Lewis suggested Pickering’s change in circumstances means that a number of people, including his partner who is still on maternity leave, along with those in his employ, would be detrimentally affected, should he be sent straight to prison.

Ms Marshall noted, however, that Pickering made the decision to hire the apprentices, knowing he had these proceedings ‘hanging over his head’.

Judge Richardson said he had shown ‘mercy’ by reducing the length of Pickering’s sentence.

He said he could not suspend the sentence, however, because the case is ‘far too serious’ for that to be an option.

In addition to his 18-month jail term, Pickering was also banned from driving for three years, nine months, after which time he will be required to take an extended test should he wish to legally drive again.