Frederick Street: Woman allegedly robbed victim of cash after he withdrew money in Rotherham town centre

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:35 BST

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace the woman pictured because it is believe she ‘may hold vital information’ about a Rotherham robbery, in which a man was allegedly targeted after withdrawing money on a town centre street.

The robbery is alleged to have taken place shortly after 11.11am on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Releasing details of the incident, along with this CCTV image, today (February 21, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are releasing a CCTV image of a woman we would like to speak to following a report of a robbery in Rotherham.

Police have released this CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to, as it is believed she 'may hold vital information' about an alleged robbery in Rotherham town centre | Submit

“On Monday, February 3, at 11.11am, it is reported that a man was robbed after withdrawing money from a bank in Frederick Street.

“After withdrawing the money, he returned to his car in Corporation Street, when he was approached by a woman who stole a quantity of cash from him.

“The woman then fled the scene with the man's cash.

“Officers have been conducting enquiries into this reported robbery and we are now releasing a CCTV image of a woman we would like to speak to, as it is believed she may hold vital information.

“Do you recognise her?”

If so, you can report information to the force online or by calling 101.

You can access online reporting on their website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Please quote investigation number 14/28248/25 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.

