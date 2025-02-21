Bolton-Upon-Dearne: 'Increasingly concerned' police mount search for missing woman who vanished yesterday

Members of the public are being asked to help in the search for a missing 58-year-old woman, as police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for her welfare.

Lesley was last seen leaving her home on Wednesday (February 19, 2025) at 4.45pm in the Bolton-Upon-Dearne area.

She is reported to have been in the Wath area of Rotherham around 11am yesterday (Thursday, February 20, 2025).

Have you seen Lesley? Do you know where she might be?Have you seen Lesley? Do you know where she might be?
Have you seen Lesley? Do you know where she might be? | Submit

Appealing for the public’s help, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Lesley is described as white, of a medium build, 5ft 1ins tall, and with brown, shoulder length hair.

“She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie, khaki coat, a white hat, and light blue trainers.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Lesley's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her or has information that could assist with our enquiries.

“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 656 of February 20, 2025 when you get in touch.

You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

