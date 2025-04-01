Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a warning after a woman in her 80s lost nearly £12,000 in a scam that involved someone impersonating a police officer.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall

South Yorkshire Police received reports that the woman in Barnsley had been receiving calls from a man claiming to be an officer, who told her that her bank card had been used for fraudulent activity.

She was asked to withdraw money from her local bank so the serial numbers on the notes could be checked.

The fake officer proceeded to tell her to place the money, as well as a large quantity of savings she had in her house, into her wheelie bin for a courier to pick up - she ended up losing approximately £11,800.

Since officers received the report they have been working thoroughly, following several lines of enquiry.

On Wednesday (March 26), a 27-year-old man from Derby was arrested on suspicion of fraud and forgery - he has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police have issued a series of tips after a pensioner lost nearly £12,000 in courier fraud. | AFP via Getty Images

They have also issued warning signs for the public to help protect against courier fraud.

The police or your bank will never call you to ask you to verify your financial details by phone. Hang up if you get a call like this.

If you do get a call and need to call your bank back to check, wait five minutes. Find a number for the bank you know and trust, from the back of your card or a statement. Fraudsters have been known to stay on the line after you hang up so when you ring your bank back you are connected back to the scammers.

Don’t let a stranger take your bank card from you. You should only ever have to hand it over at your bank.

If you are a victim of fraud please report it to Action Fraud, either online via: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/reporting-fraud-and-cyber-crime or by calling them on 0300 123 2040.

If you’ve given your bank details over the phone or handed your card to a courier, call your bank immediately and ask them to cancel your cards and put a block onto your account.

